FCA Canada sales for the month of January are four per cent lower than sales in that time last year, but there is some good news.

The car company reported Thursday they sold 17,761 vehicles last month compared to 18,443 in January 2018.

Some vehicles out-performed others.

The Chrysler Pacifica minivan posted a 152 per cent sales increase, marking its best January ever. The 2018 Pacifica was also named "Best Minivan of 2018" by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada last month.

(Carlos Osorio/Canadian Press/AP)

However Chrysler brand total sales declined 33 per cent compared to a year ago.

Jeep brand total sales saw an increase in January, setting a monthly record. But Dodge and Ram brands both saw a decline in sales.