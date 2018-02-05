FCA debuted a record five commercials during last night's Super Bowl broadcast at an unknown cost to the company.

Jeep and Ram brands were in the spotlight. January sales for Jeep brand vehicles were up, but Ram and Dodge brand vehicle sales were lower than sales in that time last year.

"These vehicles and these commercials reflect our continued commitment to each brand and serve as a validation to our actions to realign our industrial output in the United States to meet customer demand," said FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne in a press release.

Here's a look at some of the commercials.

Jurassic World Jeep

The 60-second "Jurassic World" commercial pays homage to the iconic scene in "Jurassic Park," in which character Dr. Ian Malcom (played by Jeff Goldblum) escapes danger while in the back of a Jeep Wrangler.

The video is directed by "Jurassic World" director Colin Trevorrow.

'Anti-Manifesto'

The 30-second 'Anti-Manifesto' speaks of the automakers that use declarations or promises of what their brand or vehicles deliver.

The Road

The 30-second "The Road" spot introduces the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

Ram's 'Built to Serve'

The 60-second spot features a speech that Martin Luther King Jr. delivered 50 years ago on February 4, 1968.

Icelandic vikings

This 60 second commercial humorously pays tribute to the setting of this year's big game, Minneapolis, Minn.

Reaction

Online reactions to the commercials poured in swiftly. Many were critical of the company's choice to use Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech as a backdrop to sell vehicles.

Who signed off on that #Ram commercial over at FCA?? 🤦🏽‍♂️ — @darrylmmaxwell

No joke. I do automotive marketing for an FCA dealership and their sales across EVERY brand have been terrible. Good commercials tonight for Ram & Jeep at least, though. pic.twitter.com/IqllssC1MG — @josephgastler

.@FiatChrysler_NA Glad the company I work for has the best commercials during the super bowl #FCA #RAM1500 — @Spartyboy21