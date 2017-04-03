The Windsor-made Chrysler Pacifica showed a rise in sales last month, coming in at 648 vehicles — an increase of 159 vehicles compared to the same period in 2016.

Fiat Chrysler Canada reported their monthly sales Monday, revealing overall the company sold 62 more vehicles last month than they did during March 2016.

Retail unit sales dipped by 362 units in March compared to the same month in the previous year.

Sales of Dodge branded vehicles were up by 27 per cent overall, with sales of the Caravan rising by 47 per cent.

Vehicles with the Fiat badge saw an increase of 103 per cent. The Fiat 500 led the way with a sales boost of 59 per cent compared to March 2016.