As a police officer recovers in hospital after a vicious knife attack at an airport in Flint, Mich., U.S. and Canadian authorities continue a joint terrorist investigation that so far involves just one man.

Amor Ftouhi of Montreal was arrested Wednesday morning after stabbing the airport police officer in the neck, screaming "Allahu Akbar" (God is great).

The FBI is giving regular updates as their investigation continues into the bloody, international incident that occurred at Bishop International Airport.

