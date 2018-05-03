Faulty blade that caused wind turbine collapse cost company $6M
TerraFrom shut down all 70 wind turbines in Raleigh for two months to investigate each blade over safety concerns.
The turbine collapsed in January leading to a review of all 70 turbines in Dillon, Ont.
A faulty blade that caused a wind turbine to topple in Dillion, Ont. cost the company that runs the operation millions of dollars.
Earlier this year, a turbine snapped in half because of a "single faulty blade," according to a TerraForm spokesperson.
TerraForm's first quarter results said the failure cost the company about $6-million in cash which would normally be distributed to shareholders.
The company halted operation of 70 blades at the Raleigh wind facility for nearly two months after the collapse of the turbine.
They said their investigation found no similar issues.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.