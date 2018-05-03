Faulty blade that caused wind turbine collapse cost company $6M

A faulty blade that caused a wind turbine to topple in Dillion, Ont. cost the company that runs the operation millions of dollars.

Earlier this year, a turbine snapped in half because of a "single faulty blade," according to a TerraForm spokesperson.

TerraForm's first quarter results said the failure cost the company about $6-million in cash which would normally be distributed to shareholders.

The company halted operation of 70 blades at the Raleigh wind facility for nearly two months after the collapse of the turbine.

They said their investigation found no similar issues.