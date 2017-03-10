A 17-year-old motorcycle driver is dead following a crash late Thursday night in south Windsor.

The bike collided with a minivan on Cabana Road near Huron Lodge at around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

Investigators were on scene all night, reconstructing the collision and the road reopened just after 4 a.m. Friday.

Nobody in the minivan was injured.

A Honda and Harley were involved in an early morning crash that killed the driver of the Harley in October 2015. (Dale Molnar/CBC/Twitter)

Last year was one of the deadliest on record for motorcyclists in Ontario, according to the OPP. Twenty-five people were killed in collisions across the province by July 11.

Provincial police said most crashes occurred at intersections where motorists were not paying attention, including two fatal collisions in Essex County last summer.

On June 25, Colin and Laurie Jackson were killed when their Harley Davidson was broadsided by a minivan that ran a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 26 and Rochester Townline Road near Comber.

James Clark, 57, died after we was pinned beneath a transport truck at a section of Malden Road near South Talbot, just outside the Town of Essex.

Yearly breakdown of motorcycle fatalities in Ontario: