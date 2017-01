A woman who was seriously hurt in a crash that killed another driver last July has now been charged, say Ontario Provincial Police.

Last summer, the woman's Mercedes SUV collided with a minivan at the corner of South Middle Road and Naylor Sideroad.

A Lakeshore man who was driving the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 70-year-old Lakeshore woman has since been released from hospital. She has been charged with running a stop sign.