One person died in a fatal crash on Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon, according to Essex County OPP.

Three tractor trailers and one SUV were involved in the collision that occurred in the tunnel located north of the Todd Lane overpass near LaSalle.

At least one person had died in a fatal crash on Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon, according to Essex County OPP. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Westbound lanes on the Herb Gray Parkway will remain closed during the investigation, say police.