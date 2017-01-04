A woman was pronounced dead and a man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a collision on Highway 401 near London.
The crash, which shut down the eastbound Wellington Road off ramp, occurred around noon, according to Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police.
The off-ramp to Wellington remained closed for several hours before reopening around 4 p.m.
- MORE WINDSOR NEWS | Windsor assisted dying advocate says his condition is getting worse
- MORE WINDSOR NEWS | Michigan mom calls for healthy checkouts at Meijer grocery stores