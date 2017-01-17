Guy Rouleau wants to make sure Canadians hear about his idea to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday, so he rode his bike from Quebec City all the way to Windsor, Ont. to get their attention.

The Gatineau, Que. resident wants to see people holding hands from Quebec City to Windsor, a distance of more than 1300 kilometres, in honour of the national sesquicentennial.

To spread the word about his human chain, Rouleau decided to ride his bike across the distance during one of the coldest times of year.

Guy Rouleau used a 'fat bike' to make his way across Quebec and into Ontario to raise awareness for a Canada 150 project, The Human Chain. (Facebook)



"I needed something that would get the attention of the population," said Rouleau.

From January 3 to January 16 he rode his bicycle, equipped with fat tires, in what he called 'Le Fat Bike Run Event'.

Holding hands in friendship

The real goal is to get people excited for holding hands in a human chain, which Rouleau would like to happen in early October.

Rouleau said his idea to celebrate Canada's 150th came to him from an introspective place.

"The human chain came after a ten day meditation retreat," he explained. "It came from deep inside, and I thought, you know, there are not that many events that are getting people together."

While the main goal is to celebrate Canada's 150th, Rouleau also wants to try and break a record in the process.

"Right now Bangladesh has the longest human chain of 1,050 kilometres. We'll be raising it to 1,300 kilometres," he said.

Promoting his idea using 'Le Fat Bike Run' hasn't been without challenges. Rouleau rode with a friend from Quebec City until Ottawa, but he's covered the distance from the nation's capital alone.

Guy Rouleau and Nicolas Berniquez-Villemaire take a break as they make their way to Ottawa, on route to Windsor by bike. (Facebook)

Looking forward to October, Rouleau said he wants to make sure everyone remembers to hold hands for the human chain.

"I'm sending the invitation to Canadians to start gearing up," he said. "I'm really looking forward to seeing all of us beating that record."