Local farmers hold off on planting with more rain in the forecast

The rainy weather is putting a delay on planting crops across Windsor-Essex County and with more rain predicted in the forecast some farmers are a little concerned.

"At this point it is starting to get a little late. Normally we would be deep into planting right now and we would like to be sort of wrapping up by May 24 weekend," said Kevin Ross, who farms corn, soybeans and wheat in Essex County.

Ross says although the forecast is gloomy, it doesn't mean it won't be a good season for crops, as long as there is good summer weather and a long fall.

So I’m thinkin this Essex county clay is gonna be a while....☔️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/noplant18?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#noplant18</a> <a href="https://t.co/FkjC7WBwTu">pic.twitter.com/FkjC7WBwTu</a> —@KevinKevinross

Ross has yet to put a seed into the ground but is hoping to do so before May 30, which is when the operation becomes critical. Ross said agriculture has come so far that with advanced technology farmers are able to plant a lot in a very short period of time.

"We are optimistic we can still get this in, in good time and have good crops. Obviously the forecast is going to have to turn around to help us do that," said Ross.

Chris Roy, the general manager of Country Farm Seeds said some farmers have contacted him thinking about switching from corn to beans because there is a longer growing season for beans.

Roy said "it's still a touch early … Right now it is kind of a waiting game."

A full year ago we were all feeling the same as we are right now <a href="https://t.co/bDp0N1vb5q">https://t.co/bDp0N1vb5q</a> —@SantoChad

Ross said last year started out almost identical to this year with a small chance to plant in late April.

In 2015, he said there were large numbers of acres across Essex County that never got planted.

"We have that in the back of our minds to stress you out a little bit and get you concerned," said Ross, although he admitted he is still optimistic about this year's growing season.