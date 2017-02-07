Conservation officials prepared for Tuesday's heavy rainfall by raising the Fanshawe Dam and monitoring water flow.

The Fanshawe Dam is one of several flood-control structures run by the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority. They also manage the Wildwood Dam between St. Marys and Stratford, and the Pittock Dam north of Woodstock.

The gates are being adjusted at the Fanshawe Dam to let more water through. (Upper Thames River Conservation Authority)

"We've been watching the system for a couple of days," said Steve Sauder, with the conservation authority. "That gave us some advantage to prepare for the oncoming mild temperatures and precipitation.

About 24 cubic metres of water per second flowed through the dam Tuesday. While the authority isn't expecting a major rainfall event, according to current forecasts, they had already raised one of the gates at the Fanshawe Dam on Monday.

Gates at the Fanshawe Dam are being prepared for higher water levels (Upper Thames River Conservation Authority)

"We're able to use these three dams to help reduce peak flows," according to Sauder. "Downtown London is very susceptible to flooding."

Releasing water slowly through the dams means they can avoid a large burst of water in the event of heavier rainfall.

February temperatures mean the frozen ground can't absorb as much water when compared to warmer months, but the conservation authority says they'd need to see about four times the predicted rainfall over the next day to cause major concern.

Wednesday's forecast for the London area calls for flurries and temperatures falling below freezing.