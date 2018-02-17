Here is what's open and closed on Family Day in Windsor.

City Services

City of Windsor offices will be closed Monday. Council's meeting schedule will resume Feb. 26, 2018.

The 311 Call Centre will also be closed Monday. Regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume Tuesday.

The 211 call centre will be open 24 hours on Monday.

There is no residential garbage collection Feb. 19. Residential collection services will be delayed by one day, the city asks homeowners to refer to the 2017 Waste Collection Calendar. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

The public drop-off and household chemical waste depots at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be closed Feb. 19.

Parks and Recreation

All community centres and all customer care centres will be closed, with the exception of scheduled rentals on February 19.

All indoor pools will be closed with the exception of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, which will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for adult short course fit lanes and open adult swim. The Fitness Centre will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m..

All arenas will be closed on Family Day, except the WFCU Centre, which has some openings for ice rentals on Feb. 19.

Charles Clark Square will have free supervised skating, weather permitting, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Lanspeary Park Outdoor Rink is open for rentals from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and will have free public skating, weather permitting from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed Feb. 19. Regular hours resume Tuesday.

Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House are normally closed on Mondays and will remain closed.

Transit

City buses will operate on their Sunday schedule on Feb. 19. The Tunnel Bus will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Transit Windsor's customer service office on Chatham St. W. is open regular hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The sales office at 3700 North Service Rd E. is closed Feb. 19.

Groceries & Shopping

Devonshire Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Check with your local grocery retailer for their holiday hours.

Beer & Liquor

All LCBO stores will be closed Feb. 19.

All Beer Store locations will be closed Feb. 19.

Banking & Financial Markets

Most major Canadian financial institutions are closed Monday, including TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, CIBC, BMO and WFCU. Canadian markets, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, are closed.

Canada Post

Regular collection and delivery of mail occurs on provincial Family Day holidays.