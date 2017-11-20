The Ontario Trucking Association has released new guidelines for truck drivers, to address the issues of driver inattention and fatigue after a number of deadly crashes.

Ontario Trucking Association President Steven Laskowski told CBC's Afternoon Drive technology is available to track whether truckers are keeping their eyes on the road.

"What the good companies do now is we monitor our drivers that are out on the road," he said. "Perhaps some companies that need to learn more aren't aware of the best practices, so let's make them aware as well."

The trucking association is also calling for more training and enforcement.

As of mid-October the OPP have responded to more than 5,000 crashes involving transport trucks this year, and

67 people have died in those collisions.