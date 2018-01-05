A smiling Maurice Thibeault of Leamington, Ont. has claimed his $3 million half of a lottery jackpot, while the remainder of the prize is being disputed by his ex-girlfriend who believes it belongs to her.

Thibeault picked up the cheque and snapped the obligatory photo at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto on Thursday. It stems from the September 20 Lotto 6/49 prize of more than $6.1 million dollars.

OLG has verified Thibeault did in fact purchase the ticket, which isn't being disputed by ex-girlfriend Denise Robertson.

Couple dreamed of winning big

The conflict arises from Robertson's claims that the couple purchased tickets together for years. She lived with her boyfriend at the time, hoping to one day take home a big prize.

Maurice Thibeault allegedly sent this picture of a winning $6.1-million lottery ticket to his boss telling him he was quitting. Denise Robertson entered the picture as an exhibit in her court injunction asking for the payout to be halted. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Those dreams appeared to have come true, but the Chatham, Ont. woman said in court documents that Thibeault moved out and left after finding out he won more than $6.1 million dollars — half of which she believes rightfully belongs to her.

Robertson has filed a court injunction to stop Thibeault from claiming the winnings.

Cash may go to court system

It appears to have worked, as the OLG will pay the other half into the court system, pending the outcome of litigation. The only way the cash won't make its way into the courts is if the two resolve the matter privately or they choose to use the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario's lottery dispute arbitration process.

"OLG's prize claim review process is in place to ensure OLG pays the right prize to the right person. OLG is committed to protecting customers and maintaining the fairness and integrity of lottery games in the Province of Ontario," OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti said in a news release.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lucky 7 Variety on McNaughton Avenue in Chatham.

"Together we dreamed about winning the lotto," Robertson said in a sworn affidavit. "We both love muscle cars, we would each buy one and buy a large property in the country and build a large shop to work on our cars."

Robertson also entered screen shots of text messages between her and Thibeault as evidence he knew about the winning ticket as exhibits in her case claiming part of the $6.1-million jackpot. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

According to transcripts of text messages filed with the court, Robertson excitedly messaged Thibeault about the possibility they might be millionaires.

"Did you buy a 649 tix for last night?" she wrote. When he replied yes, she begged him to check it. "I'll start planning the floor plan for the house," she texted.

But when he got home, Robertson said Thibeault "made it clear" they did not win according to the documents.

The couple had lived together for 2½ years and had been buying tickets together for "almost their entire relationship," according to Robertson's affidavit.