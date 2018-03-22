The new EMS base on Dougall Avenue offers room for more ambulances and upgrades that will allow for even quicker response times.

Chief Bruce Krauter said the new site, built to replace the previous base which went up in 1988, will provide paramedics with more space than ever before.

"We have room to move, where we can take stretchers in and out of an ambulance," he said, motioning to the bays that can hold six vehicles — compared to the two that were possible before.

Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter says the new station offers upgrades that will allow paramedics to respond to emergencies even more quickly. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"This base was not just built for today, it's planned for the future and growth of both the service and the community," he added.

Key fobs for security and ease of access and a pressure hose that can raise the doors to the garages when ambulances roll out, are among the new innovations for the base.

"Every minute counts and we've thought of that and planned for that with this station," explained Krauter.

Primary care paramedic Angela Volpatti said staff "love our new station."

"The ability to take more ambulances in here and expand our fleet out of the space is a great asset."

Paramedics Angela Volpatti, right, and Lisa Das Neves said the new station is larger and more comfortable for staff. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Full-time paramedic Lisa Das Neves agreed and added the new building is more comfortable for staff.

The new base cost $2.5 million and is on budget, despite the fact there's still some landscaping and another layer of asphalt to be added to the parking lot come spring.

One thing that isn't changing is the base's location.

"It's a good coverage station and it allows us a really good response time to the majority of the city and county," said Krauter.