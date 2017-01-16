An Essex welding company has been ordered to pay a former employee $20,000 for injury to his dignity, feelings and self-respect.

The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal found that Essex Weld Solutions Inc. fired an employee named Ben Saad because of a disability, which is contrary to the provisions outlined in the provincial human rights code.

A decision released on Jan. 3, reveals that Saad was a Tunisian citizen who came to Canada as a temporary foreign worker in 2014.

Eight months later, a rolling steel door hit him on the head while he was working for Essex Weld Solutions.

Saad continued to work doing "light duties" for three months before the company let him go, according to information in the decision.

Since he was fired, Saad said he has been unable to find work. His complaint to the tribunal was based on his belief that he lost his job because of discrimination based on his ethnic origin and his disability.

The tribunal found disability was a likely basis for his termination, but that ethnic origin was not a factor.

Reference letter required

Essex Weld Solutions has issued a statement saying, "the company extends its unreserved apologies to Mr. Saad and looks forward to compensating him in accordance with the Tribunal's decision."

A spokesman told CBC that the company will make arrangements to pay Saad the money this week.

The decision also requires the company to give Saad a reference letter.