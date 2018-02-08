Essex County roads will look different in the next few years. County council approved two roundabouts — the first on County Road 42 and County Road 43, the other on Manning Road and County Road 42.

The first phase of the Manning Road and County Road 42 project are estimated at $36 million. An environmental assessment has already been completed and construction could start in 2021. That roundabout will be two lanes.

"That stretch of County Road 42 coming out of the city or going back into the city is probably our second busiest corridor," said Tom Bateman, director of infrastructure services for the county.

But there will be some issues with the roundabout. All four corners are currently being used by businesses, including two gas stations and a gift shop.

"There's property acquisition problems there," Bateman said.

This will also contribute to the slowing down of vehicles entering the roundabout.

There are still more phases to the project. Bateman said they are continuing to widen County Road 42 from Manning Road out to County Road 25.

"Part of that is supporting the growth of Lakeshore," Bateman said.

Road construction has changed since implementing roundabouts in the area. Initial plans first considered whether a roundabout will work at intersections and if it's proven they will not work, the county will opt for traffic lights.

"We've confident in the roundabouts capabilities to meet the traffic needs to improve the safety of the intersections."