Essex Powerlines is doling out free clotheslines to customers as a way to save them money on their hydro bills.

Part of a larger conservation program, the corporation wants to see the 40-foot-long retractable devices in the yards of up to 1,000 homeowners.

Essex Powerlines officials will be promoting the more traditional laundry technology at festivals and community events, including the Tecumseh Corn Festival this weekend.

"I'd love to put one in every household," said Marco Calibani, project manager of renewable and sustainable energy. "Every kilowatt hour we don't have to consume is a kilowatt hour we don't have to generate."

The clotheslines, which officials estimate would cost about $15-20 to buy retail, are being offered for free. Using one of them could save one household about $40 a year.