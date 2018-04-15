Ontario Provincial Police have issued a weather and travel warning to Essex County commuters.

Officials are urging residents to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.

Heavy rainfall and low temperatures have washed out roads and created a potential for flooding in the south end of the county, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Essex OPP have issued a weather and travel warning for commuters. They say to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> —@MelNakhavoly

OPP say some roads between the town of Kingsville and Belcreft Beach in Harrow are reported to be under water. In addition, the Kingsville Harbour break wall has been breached by increasing water levels, according to OPP.

Residents of the Cedar Island area are being asked to monitor the weather and water levels.

Officials are asking those residents to consider moving to higher ground until the weather improves.