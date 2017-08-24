Tracey Ramsey wants the federal government to finally hear the Windsor Hum.

More specifically, the Essex MP asking Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland listen to Windsor residents about the mysterious sound that has plagued some of them for years.

"The Hum has been an ongoing source of frustration and worry for people in our community, and has been ignored by successive governments for far too long," said Ramsey in a statement released to media. "I wrote the Minister of Foreign Affairs and initiated a petition to help bring this issue to the attention of the government and to finally get them to take action on this file."

The area politician said her letter and petition contain references to the source of the hum, which state it likely emanates from the blast furnace on nearby Zug Island, and asks the government to provide a plan of action to address it.

"This problem continues to negatively affect the health and well-being of people in our local community and it is imperative that we work to find a solution as soon as possible," the letter reads.