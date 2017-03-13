A four-year-old boy and his father were sent to hospital with serious injuries suffered during a crash near the Town of Essex, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. on North Talbot Road, just south of Essex County Road 8.

A woman in a red Chrysler minivan was heading west on North Talbot Road approximately 500 metres south of County Road 8 when it was struck by a grey Ford that was travelling eastbound.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was sent to hospital. The boy and his father suffered more serious injuries, say police.

A section of North Talbot Road between Essex County Road 8 and Cameron Sideroad will be closed for several hours.

The OPP's traffic collision investigators are at the crash site. ​