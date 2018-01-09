Tom Bain said he plans on "packing it in."

He said this year will be his last as the warden of Essex County.

Bain has held the position for the past seven years, and was also warden for a time in the early 1990s.

"It's a seven-day-a-week job that you're continually gone, and I think it's time that I spent a little more time home with my wife and my family."

Bain said he's leaning toward taking another run at his other full-time job in politics - mayor of Lakeshore.

He will continue to be the warden until after the October municipal election.