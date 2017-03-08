The Greater Essex County District School Board says it will hire a security consultant to review its data systems after some students accessed confidential staff computer files at a school.

A flaw in the system allowed access to files containing "confidential personnel information" — but not any data about students or their families, according to the GECDSB.

Provincial police say the students accessed employee files on a school computer, but they don't believe it was done maliciously.

The board says it's notifying all current and former staff who might be affected.