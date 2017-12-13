There is a need for food banks, even during good economic times, and even in one of the most affluent areas of Windsor-Essex.

The food pantry at the Community Support Centre of Essex County is a prime example, as it will help 1,000 families this year serving all of Lakeshore and Tecumseh.

CEO Tracey Bailey told Windsor Morning there may be more jobs out there than in years past, but some people continue to struggle.

"The majority of the people that we're serving have found employment," she said. "They're certainly working, but they're underemployed from the standpoint of having adequate financial resources coming in to meet the needs of their family."

Bailey said the area is very giving when it comes to donations, and that there are unique needs for in-need people in the county as opposed to the city.

"We know that we need more social and affordable housing, and in a rural community that's a pressure," she said, adding that the lack of public transit also becomes a barrier for people, so the centre often provides mobile support services.

Bailey also hopes people will think about the actual people the food bank is serving because it is not always who you might expect.

In the past year, they've served 647 local children in the community, but small families, single people, and young people make up the majority of those being helped.

"We know that Windsor-Essex in particular has been hit by the effects of poverty as the proportion of people living in poverty is significantly high," she said.

CBC Windsor's month-long Sounds of the Season campaign is highlighting the need that is being met by local food banks. The entire Windsor Morning team will be at Drouillard Place in Ford City for a live broadcast on Friday. Drop by if you can, and make a donation. More details can be found here.

