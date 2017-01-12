Essex County artist Ron Suchiu says he's planning a new collaboration with Canadian actor Dan Aykroyd to release a limited run of artistic prints featuring the character Elwood Blues riding a Blues Brothers-themed motorcycle.

Suchiu had featured the image of Aykroyd, along with the late John Belushi, in a popular print he called "Pure Blues" about 15 years ago.

Ron Suchiu's print "Pure Blues" featuring Dan Aykroyd as Elwood Blues and the late John Belushi as Jake Blues (Ron Suchiu / suchiuart.com)

After a phone call on Thursday with the Canadian actor, also known for his work on Saturday Night Live, Suchiu posted on Facebook that the new project will be a surreal scene featuring Aykroyd's character Elwood Blues sitting on a Blues Brothers chopper.

The new prints featuring Aykroyd will be sold on a limited basis, once complete. "Like faberge eggs, we'd keep them to very low runs so they become very collectible," said Suchiu.

Dan Aykroyd and Ron Suchiu pose with Suchiu's popular print "Pure Blues" (Ron Suchiu / suchiuart.com)

Suchiu looks forward to working with Aykroyd on the project.

"He's just a lot of fun. He's the kind of guy you sit around the campfire and have great stories with."

Suchiu wouldn't be surprised if Dan Aykroyd tries to have the printed chopper made into a reality.

"I wouldn't put it past him to go out and have the bike built afterwards."