Two young actors from Essex County are still basking in their big break.

Calum McMillan and Makenna Pickersgill star in a pop video for American musician SYML, which was shot by filmmaker Gavin Michael Booth and has since been featured by Rolling Stone.

The Amherstburg director said he wanted local talent for the project, and after seeing McMillan and Pickersgill in a local production of the Addams Family, thought they'd be perfect for the music video.

"I was kind of amazed," said McMillan. "I was a bit intimidated but very excited."

The 16-year-old has been in theatre for years, but said he enjoyed working with a camera.

"In a way it's kind of better because you can take your time more — and if you mess up you can always reshoot."

Filmmaker an inspiration

Pickersgill and McMillan are currently in a relationship, a factor the 15-year-old said helped her get into character.

"I feel like it's easier that way because you're already comfortable with the person," she explained, adding her role in the 1600s-themed video was challenging.

"It was really interesting because there was a lot to that character," said Pickersgill. "She's really afraid and she has to show she's afraid but there's a little secret behind it so you've got to keep that."

The video for The War, by Seattle-based musician SYML was directed by local filmmaker Gavin Booth premiered on the website for music magazine Rolling Stone. (SYMLMUSIC/YouTube)

Both McMillan and Pickersgill said they were blown away by the final product and are eager to to continue working in commercials, films and music videos.

"The camera work was great, the music went really good with the video and it was just cool to see how everything came together," said McMillan.

Just watching Booth work was also a source of inspiration, according to Pickersgill.

"It makes me feel like it's possible," she added. "A lot of people tell you it's a hobby, you can do it for fun but you have to focus on school … but knowing you can make it and do what you want to do and live your dreams is really cool."