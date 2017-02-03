A 54-year-old former army reservist from Essex has once again been charged with possessing child pornography, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers searched the man's home Thursday, confiscating computer devices, which contained images of child sexual abuse.

The man is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography. He is being held in custody and will appear in court Feb. 7.

In 2010, the man was sentenced to one year in jail for possessing and distributing child porn, confirmed police. An investigation found more than 24,000 images and 300 movies of child porn on his home computer.