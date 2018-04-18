Director of education for public board agrees to new 5-year contract

Erin Kelly will continue to lead the The Greater Essex County District School Board for the next five years.

The public board announced Tuesday that Kelly, who joined the GECDSB as director of education in June 2013, has agreed to a new contract.

"I am excited to be able to continue the work that we've done over the past five years," said Kelly. "We have accomplished a lot in that time but there is more we can do for our students, our families and our communities."