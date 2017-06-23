The Essex Region Conservation Authority issued a potential for flooding, due to the wet ground conditions and continuing storms that will bring in about 55 mm of rain through Saturday.

The water levels with the mixture of the wind direction and speed means there is a possibility of flooding and shoreline erosion along the Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair shore, according to ERCA.

ERCA suggested people take extra caution and avoid rivers, lakes, ditches, streams, ponds and shoreline areas.

The previously issued flood warning in Leamington is cancelled.