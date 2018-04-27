ERCA issues flood watch for western Pelee Island

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the western shoreline of Pelee Island this weekend due to high winds.

"Sustained wind speeds of 20 to 30 km/hr with gust to 55 km/hr are possible on Saturday. Similar sustained wind speeds are anticipated on Sunday, however, gust are predicted to decrease to 40 km/hr," stated a release from the authority, noting the area has already been "significantly damaged" by recent lake wind.

"The existing damage includes breakwall failures, erosion and related damage to sections of the adjacent roadway," the release continued. "These breakwalls are vulnerable to further damage from additional westerly wind events."