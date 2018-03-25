The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood watch due to high winds in parts of Windsor and Essex County.

Officials say wind gusts up to 50 kilometres an hour could cause nearshore flooding, erosion and damaging waves.

The areas most susceptible are the east limits of Windsor, Tecumseh, Lakeshore and the Eastern shorelines of Leamington and Pelee Island on Lake Erie.

ERCA says the wind speed and direction will cause elevated water levels in the western basin of Lake Erie and the Detroit River. This could cause damage to docks.

The advisory is in effect until Monday.