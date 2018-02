The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook for the region.

It advises that a significant weather system is forecast to cross the province over the weekend and into next week, with total rainfall amounts of up to 40 mm and daytime highs of 5 to 10 C.

The authority says the region is already saturated due to melting caused by recent warm weather, and advises people to avoid rivers, lakes, ditches, streams and ponds.