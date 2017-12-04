Strong winds and powerful waves predicted to hit parts of Windsor-Essex Tuesday could cause breakwall damage and shoreline erosion.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority issued a flood outlook Monday night, that will stretch until Wednesday morning.

Winds are expected to range between 40 and 45 km/h with gusts up to 70 km/h.

Wet banks and waves present dangers

ERCA stated the winds would affect the south and west shorelines of Pelee Island, the western shoreline of Point Pelee National Park, part of the shore in the municipality of Leamington west of the park and along the shorelines of Kingsville, Essex and Amherstburg.

"People should take extra caution and avoid shoreline areas during wind/lake wave events," wrote John Henderson, water resources engineer with ERCA in the watershed statement.

"The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping breakwalls and fast moving water can be dangerous," he added.