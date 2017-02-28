The Essex Region Conservation Authority is warning of an "enhanced possibility of flooding" with heavy rainfall expected.

Environment Canada is predicting 15 to 25 mm of rain will fall over the next 24 hours. That precipitation, coupled with existing ground conditions, could cause flooding across the region, according to ERCA.

High winds are also expected with gusts up to 85 km/h. The conservation authority warns erosion and breakwall damage are possible near Leamington, Kingsville, Essex, Amherstburg and the Township of Pelee.

Please be advised, we've issued a Watershed Condition statement. Details online at https://t.co/ohnUvkBIip — @essexregionca

ERCA cautions people to avoid bodies of water in the region as the combination of slippery banks, melting ice and cold water can be dangerous.