The Essex Region Conservation Authority is on flood watch as 15-25 mm of rain have been forecasted to fall on the Windsor area Wednesday.

Tim Byrne, director of watershed management, said yesterday's transition from snow to rain and back again could cause issues.

"We've gone through at least two freeze-thaw cycles in the last 24 hours," he said. "If we have solid soil in a fully frozen state, that 25 mm will be 100 per cent runoff, which is very problematic."

Please be advised, due to strong winds we've issued a Water Safety Conditions Statement. Click the image for more details. pic.twitter.com/pj6LcRoAk3 — @essexregionca

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex.

ERCA was concerned the combination of ice from Lake Erie and high winds Tuesday night could cause erosion and damage to breakwalls. But Byrne said the ice broke up before the winds came, which helped.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority was concerned the combination of ice from Lake Erie and high winds Tuesday night could cause erosion and damage to breakwalls. (Mel Diotte)

"There are areas where ice has moved in, and on, and up against breakwall areas, but...the ice rupturing that occurred...mitigates the potential for any significant damages," he explained.