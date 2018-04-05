How do we reduce plastics? ERCA offering prizes for students' help

The Essex Region Conservation Authority wants kids' ideas for reducing the use of plastic. And prizes are available for suggestions that work best.

It's part of ERCA's annual Earth Day Contest, but this year the focus is on reducing the synthetic material in our daily lives.

"It's become such a top-of-mind subject," said Danielle Breault-Stuebing, director of communications and outreach at ERCA. "We're seeing the impact of all these plastics on our oceans and it's quite devastating."

The theme is being explored by Earth Day Canada nationwide as well, said Breault-Stuebing.

Students of all ages are asked to put their best ideas forward. Depending on students' age, ideas can be submitted in the form of pictures, poems, photos and more. The contest is part of classroom programs at some local schools.

Ultimately, the goal is to embrace this years' theme of reducing single-use plastics. Breault-Stuebing said it's not always easy, but there are small ways we can all pay more attention to the plastics we are using.

Plastic samples collected during The Ocean Cleanup’s Mega Expedition in 2015. (The Ocean Cleanup Foundation)

"Something very easy we can do is saying no to those single-use drinking straws, and it wasn't until I really started thinking about it, 'Goodness, this is prolific,' and they take 200 years to break down, and it's such an easy thing to say no to," said Breault-Stuebing.

Winners from the contest are recognized at ERCA's annual tree planting event and prizes are also offered.

Entries can be submitted digitally by email to contest@erca.org with the subject heading "Earth Day Art Contest." More details on the project and how to submit can be found on ERCA's website.