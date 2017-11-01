A local environmental group is not taking a stand when it comes to the latest debate over Ojibway Shores, they just want the lands protected.

The 13-hectare natural area on the west side of Windsor is considered an ecological gem and is currently being managed by the Windsor Port Authority.

NDP MP Brian Masse recently called on the federal government to reject the port authority's request to pay it $10 million to lease the land.

But the Detroit River Canadian Cleanup released a statement Tuesday saying they don't care who pays, as long as the site is protected by "any means necessary."

"We're OK with the leasing part," explained chair Tom Henderson. "We're not concerned about how it's done. We just want to see it done. And in this age of climate change, properties like this, we just can't can't let them go."

Henderson added his group would also be fine with a land swap, purchase or following Masse's recommendation to just transfer the land away from the port authority to the federal government.