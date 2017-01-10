Environment Canada issued a winter travel advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Tuesday as snow, rain and high winds were all expected throughout the day.

According to the weather authority, up to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall on the region before it switches to rain around noon with freezing rain possible.

Meteorologist Geoff Coulson said a weather system called a Colorado low is behind the messy streets and highways many in Windsor woke up to.

He added the slippery conditions could cause problems for people getting around.

"There could be some slowdowns, especially during the morning drive into work on Tuesday morning and even the drive home Tuesday evening," he said. "While in many areas, we will see the conversion from snow over to rain by late Tuesday, there still could be some general slowdowns on the roadways because of all the precipitation."

The advisory from Environment Canada also warns of extremely high winds building throughout the day with gusts of up to 80 km/h expected by evening.