The streak of spring-like weather may be coming to an end for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Record-breaking warm temperatures had the region riding high through the final days of February, but the start to March will be very different.

Environment Canada is predicting a cold front will bring showers, a chance of thunderstorms and temperatures below freezing.

Temperatures could climb to the mid-teens Wednesday afternoon, but gusting winds in the 50 to 70 km/h range will quickly follow, dropping the temperature into the -6 to -8 C range.