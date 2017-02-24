There's a "small possibility" a tornado could hit the Windsor-Essex area Friday night, according to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Peter Kimball.

The government weather service hasn't issued any warnings for the region, despite the possibility of "severe weather" in the evening. Meanwhile, their American counterpart, the National Weather Service, is raising the possibility of damaging winds, one-inch hail and "isolated tornadoes."

Kimbell said tornados are "not impossible" on the U.S. side, but aren't likely to make it to Canada because the lake is still cold and the weather should arrive after dark.

"The factors are present for some strong wind gusts and heavy downpours but the possibility of a tornado is small, not zero, but small," he explained.

Environment Canada faced criticism last august after warnings were only sent out after two tornados tore through parts of Windsor and LaSalle.

Windsor, Essex county, Chatham, you are in a danger area for severe t-storms tonight. There is a slight danger of tornadoes. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/sC3CHz4YwT — @StormhunterTWN

Kimbell said the weather authority is aware warnings are a sore point for Windsor-Essex, but added Environment Canada doesn't want to necessarily raise alarm while the risk is minor.

"Be assured that the forecasters are watching quite carefully," he said.

If a tornado warning is issued it will likely happen before mid-afternoon.