On time for the back-to-school commute, Environment Canada is predicting heavy snow tonight and tomorrow morning for Windsor, Essex County and Chatham- Kent.

About 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall across southern Ontario with higher amounts to the northeast of the Great Lakes.

The City of Windsor says it has already started to salt the main routes and it will continue as long as icy conditions exist. Once the snow starts to fall, the city will begin to plow.

An average route takes anywhere from two to four hours to complete.

"Once the main roads are clear, but only if more than 10 centimetres has fallen, trucks will be deployed onto residential streets," city officials said in a press release.

Environment Canada says "it appears that snow will be falling over all areas during the Monday morning commute. Untreated roads are expected to be slippery."