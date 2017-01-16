Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to the government weather authority, freezing rain is expected to develop over southwestern Ontario Monday night before switching to rain Tuesday morning.

The precipitation is "patchy" right now, but more consistent rain and ice pellets are coming, said Environment Canada meteorologist, Geoff Coulson.

"We're already getting reports of on and off freezing rain in the area right now and that freezing rain will become more common as we go through the afternoon hours," he added.

Travellers are warned that road conditions could become icy and slippery.