Police in Windsor are looking for someone to claim a "significant quantity of cash."

Officers were called after a female "Good Samaritan" found an envelope stuffed full of money in the Chapters parking lot at the Devonshire Mall on Dec. 22.

Police said they haven`t received any reports of money being lost and have so far been unable to locate the owner.

Whoever hopes to claim the cash is asked to call 519-255-6700 ext. 4305. Callers will be asked to identify the envelope and the quantity of money it contains as proof of ownership, police said.