Reporting on U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in 2016 became a bit of a "whirlwind" for Buzzfeed political journalist Emma Loop, who returned home to Essex County for a break during the holidays.

Loop, 26, grew up in Amherstburg before moving to Ottawa, where she reported from Parliament Hill. Eventually, she headed to Washington, just as the presidential election was kicking into high gear.

"It's been kind of a whirlwind. It was just so non-stop," she said. "With Trump, there seemed to always be some sort of controversy or issue that came up and a new story to follow. It was kind of like the never-ending news cycle."

The hectic year made Loop appreciate Canada's multi-party political system so much more. The Canadian system allows for much more debate, she told CBC's Afternoon Drive.

"It's not always informed, it's not always high-level sophistication, but compared with the U.S. — where there's this huge level of polarization, where people are constantly attacking each other — it is nice to come from a system that seems to be operating a little more smoothly," she said.

Even so, Loop said she's thankful for the experiences.

"I was at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia this summer. People like Hillary Clinton, President Obama, Michelle Obama and Joe Biden were giving speeches," she said. "I just stopped for and second and...appreciated it."

Loop returns to Washington in early January.