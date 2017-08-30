Operations at the Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus returned to normal Tuesday night after "significant flooding" that saw water gushing out of drains and into inpatient areas.

Hospital CEO David Musyj said the emergency room at the hospital near the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Kildare Road was open again as of 10:30 p.m. and added diagnostic imaging, including MRI and CT Scans will resume Wednesday morning.

"I am in awe of the response of everyone at both campuses to this event," he wrote in press release, describing the effort from staff as "truly amazing team work."

From the inpatient food area at Met. pic.twitter.com/3IO5u5C3sD — @WRHospital

The hospital declared a "Code Orange" Tuesday after water started pooling in areas of the ground floor.

Paramedics were temporarily redirected to the Ouellette campus and patients at the Met campus were sent to the hospital's other location if possible.