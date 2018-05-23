Skip to Main Content
Emergency crews unclear as to cause of Kildare Road house fire

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services received numerous calls around 3 p.m. Wednesday of heavy smoke coming out of the roof of a house on the 700 block of Kildare Road.

Fire crews have declared the fire under control

Firefighters were called to a house fire on the 700 block of Kildare Road before 3 p.m. Wednesday. (Helene Bardeau/CBC)

Investigators have cleared from the scene of a house fire on the 700 block of Kildare Road — but were unable to determine a cause

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services received numerous calls around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

When emergency crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming out of the roof.

Two people were in the upper portion of the house but escaped with no injuries.

Fire crews have declared the fire under control.

