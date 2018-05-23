Emergency crews unclear as to cause of Kildare Road house fire

Investigators have cleared from the scene of a house fire on the 700 block of Kildare Road — but were unable to determine a cause

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services received numerous calls around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

When emergency crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming out of the roof.

759-765 Kildare WFRS investigator attending to determine origin and cause. *JL —@WindsorFire1

Two people were in the upper portion of the house but escaped with no injuries.

Fire crews have declared the fire under control.