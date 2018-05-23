Updated
Emergency crews unclear as to cause of Kildare Road house fire
Windsor Fire & Rescue Services received numerous calls around 3 p.m. Wednesday of heavy smoke coming out of the roof of a house on the 700 block of Kildare Road.
Fire crews have declared the fire under control
Investigators have cleared from the scene of a house fire on the 700 block of Kildare Road — but were unable to determine a cause
Windsor Fire & Rescue Services received numerous calls around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
When emergency crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming out of the roof.
759-765 Kildare WFRS investigator attending to determine origin and cause. *JL—@WindsorFire1
Two people were in the upper portion of the house but escaped with no injuries.
