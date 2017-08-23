Central Avenue is closed near Somme Avenue emergency crews work to clean up the area after an industrial fire.

Workers were able to evacuate after the blaze broke out around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to Windsor Fire Service.

2500 Central Av, structure fire. Central closed north and south bound between Ypres and Grand Marais until further notice.#YQGtr ... ^07257 — @WindsorPolice

Officials believe the fire may have made its way into the ventilation and duct system.

Crews managed to put the fire out around 2:30 p.m. and investigators began examining the scene.