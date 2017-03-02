The Ontario Energy Board will host a community meeting tonight to discussed a proposed rate hike by E.L.K. Energy in Essex.

The energy company applied to raise their distribution rate by $3.50 per month, a cost that would show up on customer bills for the next five years starting in May, according to the OEB.

Topics of discussion will include E.L.K.'s costs and application. Customers who contact the energy board ahead of time will be able to make a five-minute presentation.

The meeting will take place at the Essex Sports Complex from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Shaheen Community Room.