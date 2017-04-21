Former Woodstock Ont., nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer, charged with killing eight nursing-home residents and injuring several others, is set to appear in court Friday morning after waiving her right to a preliminary hearing.

Wettlaufer, 49, will be arraigned on eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of seniors at two long-term care facilities — one in Woodstock and the other in London, Ont. — as well as other charges.

Her lawyer, Brad Burgess, said he may be looking for a change of venue, if the high-profile case goes to trial, suggesting it will be outside of Woodstock where the accused lived and worked.

Burgess said he will be meeting with the Crown and a case-management judge after the indictment is filed Friday. He also indicated he is currently wading through more than 20,000 pages of evidence supplied by the Crown.

Wettlaufer, who has not entered a plea, has been held since her arrest in October at the detention centre for women in Milton.

After the initial murder charges, Wettlaufer was charged with four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. In all, the incidents allegedly occurred between 2007 and 2016, according to the latest records from police.

Police say they obtained records from long-term care homes in Woodstock, Paris and London where Wettlaufer worked, often as the nurse in charge on the night shift.

None of the allegations has been tested in court, but if convicted of the murder charges, Wettlaufer would be one of Canada's worst serial killers.